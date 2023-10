How Israel and Hamas reached this point — and what comes next NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Times of Israel correspondent Tal Schneider and University of Maryland professor Shibley Telhami about how Israel and Hamas reached this point and what comes next.

Middle East How Israel and Hamas reached this point — and what comes next How Israel and Hamas reached this point — and what comes next Listen · 11:20 11:20 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Times of Israel correspondent Tal Schneider and University of Maryland professor Shibley Telhami about how Israel and Hamas reached this point and what comes next. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor