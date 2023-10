This map tracks more than 300 cider donut locations in New England NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks to "Cider Donuteur" Alex Schwartz about a map they created which tracks hundreds apple cider donut vendors across the Northeast.

Food

This map tracks more than 300 cider donut locations in New England

Listen · 2:57

NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks to "Cider Donuteur" Alex Schwartz about a map they created which tracks hundreds apple cider donut vendors across the Northeast.