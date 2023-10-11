Accessibility links
Ask A Playwright : 1A While Shakespeare is long gone, but theater – and thus playwriting – is very much alive.

Theater, in contrast to television or film, offers a unique chance for audiences to come together and experience a one-of-a-kind production. Playwrights, in collaboration with actors, directors, and stage crew work, are chiefly responsible for bringing that magic to life.

For this installment of our "Ask A" series – where we talk to interesting people about what they do and why it matters – we speak to a group of playwrights about the power of storytelling on stage.

Before Hamlet could pose the iconic question of "To be or not to be," the line began as merely a thought in the mind of a playwright.

Playwrights Karen Zacarías, James Ijames, and Psalmayene 24 join our panel.

