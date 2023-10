Leading voice in AI, who worries about its consequences, favors regulating it NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to AI entrepreneur Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of the AI firm DeepMind, about containing how state actors use artificial intelligence. He's the author of The Coming Wave.

Author Interviews Leading voice in AI, who worries about its consequences, favors regulating it Leading voice in AI, who worries about its consequences, favors regulating it Listen · 6:51 6:51 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to AI entrepreneur Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of the AI firm DeepMind, about containing how state actors use artificial intelligence. He's the author of The Coming Wave. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor