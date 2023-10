Hostages believed held in Gaza complicate ground offensive against Hamas NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Tamir Hayman, former head of Israeli military intelligence, about Israel's efforts to fight Hamas — as the militant group threatens to execute a hostages.

Middle East Hostages believed held in Gaza complicate ground offensive against Hamas Hostages believed held in Gaza complicate ground offensive against Hamas Listen · 5:42 5:42 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Tamir Hayman, former head of Israeli military intelligence, about Israel's efforts to fight Hamas — as the militant group threatens to execute a hostages. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor