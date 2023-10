Next time you flip a coin you might want to pick the side that's already facing up Researchers find flipped coins have what's called same side bias. They flipped coins in 46 currencies 350,000 times, and registered that 51% of the time the coins landed on the side they started on.

Research News Next time you flip a coin you might want to pick the side that's already facing up Next time you flip a coin you might want to pick the side that's already facing up Listen · 0:27 0:27 Researchers find flipped coins have what's called same side bias. They flipped coins in 46 currencies 350,000 times, and registered that 51% of the time the coins landed on the side they started on. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor