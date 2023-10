States grappling with the homeless crisis turn to Medicaid for a solution Some states are trying out a radical new kind of medical treatment: housing, paid for with Medicaid dollars.

National States grappling with the homeless crisis turn to Medicaid for a solution States grappling with the homeless crisis turn to Medicaid for a solution Listen · 5:01 5:01 Some states are trying out a radical new kind of medical treatment: housing, paid for with Medicaid dollars. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor