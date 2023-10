A NASA space probe that's used to observe the sun has set a speed record On its 17th probe around the sun, NASA's Parker Solar Probe traveled at 394,736 miles per hour — making the probe the fastest human-made object in history.

On its 17th probe around the sun, NASA's Parker Solar Probe traveled at 394,736 miles per hour — making the probe the fastest human-made object in history.