Former Trump executive Allan Weisselberg testifies in the Trump civil trial Allan Weisselberg, former executive of the Trump Organization, testified Tuesday as a defendant in an ongoing civil trial targeting Trump's business practices. (Story aired on ATC on10/10/23.)

Law Former Trump executive Allan Weisselberg testifies in the Trump civil trial Former Trump executive Allan Weisselberg testifies in the Trump civil trial Listen · 1:54 1:54 Allan Weisselberg, former executive of the Trump Organization, testified Tuesday as a defendant in an ongoing civil trial targeting Trump's business practices. (Story aired on ATC on10/10/23.) Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor