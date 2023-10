How was Hamas able to launch such a devastating attack on Israel? Terrorism expert Daniel Byman explains the origins of the war between Israel and Hamas, and where it may lead. His books include A High Price: The Triumphs and Failures of Israeli Counterterrorism.

