Politics Landmark environmental justice case aims to fix an Alabama county's sewage problems Landmark environmental justice case aims to fix an Alabama county's sewage problems Listen · 8:12 8:12 The Biden administration reached a landmark environmental justice agreement to fix longstanding sanitation issues in rural Lowndes County, Ala., where some homes pipe raw sewage into their yards.