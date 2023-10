How Israel's Iron Dome detects and intercepts incoming rockets Israeli civilians are greatly benefiting from the country's advanced missile defense system — the Iron Dome. It's a network of radar detectors and missile launchers that intercept incoming rockets.

Middle East How Israel's Iron Dome detects and intercepts incoming rockets How Israel's Iron Dome detects and intercepts incoming rockets Listen · 2:09 2:09 Israeli civilians are greatly benefiting from the country's advanced missile defense system — the Iron Dome. It's a network of radar detectors and missile launchers that intercept incoming rockets. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor