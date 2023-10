Supreme Court hears case on how South Carolina drew new congressional maps The six conservative members of the Supreme Court seemed likely to dash Democratic hopes for a chance to win a second congressional seat in South Carolina.

Law Supreme Court hears case on how South Carolina drew new congressional maps Supreme Court hears case on how South Carolina drew new congressional maps Listen · 4:08 4:08 The six conservative members of the Supreme Court seemed likely to dash Democratic hopes for a chance to win a second congressional seat in South Carolina.