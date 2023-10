Inflation hitting where it hurts: The price of Girl Scout cookies is going up The price of Thin Mints is going up in some parts of the country next year, as Girl Scouts and their customers get a lesson in inflation.

Economy Inflation hitting where it hurts: The price of Girl Scout cookies is going up Inflation hitting where it hurts: The price of Girl Scout cookies is going up Listen · 4:05 4:05 The price of Thin Mints is going up in some parts of the country next year, as Girl Scouts and their customers get a lesson in inflation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor