Marty Baron, Former 'Post' Exec. Editor : Fresh Air Baron joined The Washington Post in 2013 – just months before the paper was acquired by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. He led coverage of major news events including Donald Trump's election and presidency, the document leak describing the NSA's surveillance operations, and the murder of George Floyd. His new book is Collision of Power.



Also, John Powers reviews two books by Helen Garner.

