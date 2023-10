Steve Scalise cobbles together support to be the next speaker of the House NPR's A Martinez talks to former Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois about his fellow Republican Steve Scalise, ahead of the full vote for speaker of the House. Davis served alongside Scalise for 10 years.

Politics Steve Scalise cobbles together support to be the next speaker of the House Steve Scalise cobbles together support to be the next speaker of the House Listen · 3:56 3:56 NPR's A Martinez talks to former Rep. Rodney Davis of Illinois about his fellow Republican Steve Scalise, ahead of the full vote for speaker of the House. Davis served alongside Scalise for 10 years. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor