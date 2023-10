Singer-songwriter Jamilla Woods' new album is inspired by a Toni Morrison quote NPR's Michel Martin talks to Jamila Woods about her third album: Water Made Us.The Chicago native says the project is a study of her relationships and finding new ways to love.

NPR's Michel Martin talks to Jamila Woods about her third album: Water Made Us.The Chicago native says the project is a study of her relationships and finding new ways to love.