Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv to show support for Israel Blinken says America has Israel's back in its fight against Hamas — but what are the diplomatic goals he hopes to achieve on this vital trip?

Middle East Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv to show support for Israel Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv to show support for Israel Listen · 3:43 3:43 Blinken says America has Israel's back in its fight against Hamas — but what are the diplomatic goals he hopes to achieve on this vital trip? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor