An American family is trapped in Gaza as the U.S works to get citizens out A husband and wife and their young child got trapped in Gaza on Saturday while visiting family there for the first time in years. Now, they're stuck under siege in a vacation turned nightmare.

Middle East An American family is trapped in Gaza as the U.S works to get citizens out An American family is trapped in Gaza as the U.S works to get citizens out Listen · 5:26 5:26 A husband and wife and their young child got trapped in Gaza on Saturday while visiting family there for the first time in years. Now, they're stuck under siege in a vacation turned nightmare. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor