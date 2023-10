House Republicans pick Scalise as speaker — full chamber has yet to vote House Republicans have nominated Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise as House speaker, but he still doesn't have enough votes to be elected.

Politics House Republicans pick Scalise as speaker — full chamber has yet to vote House Republicans pick Scalise as speaker — full chamber has yet to vote Listen · 3:30 3:30 House Republicans have nominated Louisiana Republican Steve Scalise as House speaker, but he still doesn't have enough votes to be elected. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor