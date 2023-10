How Iran may figure into this new war in the Middle East NPR's Michel Martin asks Iran expert Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute, which aims to promote diplomacy in America's foreign policy, about Iran's role in this moment in the Middle East.

Middle East How Iran may figure into this new war in the Middle East How Iran may figure into this new war in the Middle East Listen · 5:08 5:08 NPR's Michel Martin asks Iran expert Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute, which aims to promote diplomacy in America's foreign policy, about Iran's role in this moment in the Middle East. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor