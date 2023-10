ExxonMobil makes a $60 billion oil deal, doubling down on fossil fuels As climate researchers say the world must transition away from new oil and gas production, ExxonMobil is acquiring a major U.S. shale oil company with one of the country's biggest oil fields.

