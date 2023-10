1 lucky ticket wins Powerball Jackpot. Did you buy yours in California? Wednesday night's jackpot was the second largest in Powerball history — a little over $1.7 billion. Nearly three months went by without a winner.

National 1 lucky ticket wins Powerball Jackpot. Did you buy yours in California? 1 lucky ticket wins Powerball Jackpot. Did you buy yours in California? Listen · 0:27 0:27 Wednesday night's jackpot was the second largest in Powerball history — a little over $1.7 billion. Nearly three months went by without a winner. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor