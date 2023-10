Vaccine hesitancy affects dog-owners, too, with many questioning the rabies shot A survey finds more than half of U.S. dog owners question the safety, efficacy or usefulness of the vaccine for rabies, which is a lethal disease. (Story aired on ATC on Oct. 11, 2023.)

