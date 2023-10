How the Muslim-Jewish interfaith movement is navigating these tense times Muslim-Jewish interfaith relations are tested during heightened fighting in Israel and Gaza. Some groups say the groundwork they've laid over years helps them have sometimes painful conversations.

Religion How the Muslim-Jewish interfaith movement is navigating these tense times How the Muslim-Jewish interfaith movement is navigating these tense times Listen · 4:02 4:02 Muslim-Jewish interfaith relations are tested during heightened fighting in Israel and Gaza. Some groups say the groundwork they've laid over years helps them have sometimes painful conversations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor