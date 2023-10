Evan Gershkovich awaits trial in Russia, but his family finds hope in his letters NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Danielle Gershkovich, sister of imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained by Russian security services more than six months ago.

Europe Evan Gershkovich awaits trial in Russia, but his family finds hope in his letters Evan Gershkovich awaits trial in Russia, but his family finds hope in his letters Listen · 5:28 5:28 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Danielle Gershkovich, sister of imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained by Russian security services more than six months ago. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor