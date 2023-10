Facing "unbearable communal desperation", some Jewish communities turn to fasting The attacks in Israel have left so wrought much anguish in the Jewish communities across the globe. Some of those U.S. communities have turned to religious practice to express their grief: fasting.

The attacks in Israel have left so wrought much anguish in the Jewish communities across the globe. Some of those U.S. communities have turned to religious practice to express their grief: fasting.