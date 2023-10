Israel's last ground war in Gaza offers clues for what one might look like now An Israeli ground invasion into Gaza appears likely. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Gregg Carlstorm of The Economist, about his experience covering Israel's ground invasion in 2014.

Middle East Israel's last ground war in Gaza offers clues for what one might look like now Israel's last ground war in Gaza offers clues for what one might look like now Listen · 5:22 5:22 An Israeli ground invasion into Gaza appears likely. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Gregg Carlstorm of The Economist, about his experience covering Israel's ground invasion in 2014. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor