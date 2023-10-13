Actor Patrick Stewart : Fresh Air Patrick Stewart is best known for starring as Jean-Luc Picard in two Star Trek series, 30 years apart. In his new memoir, Making It So, he shares details of his life growing up in working class in England. At 15, he left school and went on to become a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company. He spoke with Sam Briger in 2020 about those early years.



Fresh Air Actor Patrick Stewart Actor Patrick Stewart Listen · 46:17 46:17 Patrick Stewart is best known for starring as Jean-Luc Picard in two Star Trek series, 30 years apart. In his new memoir, Making It So, he shares details of his life growing up in working class in England. At 15, he left school and went on to become a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company. He spoke with Sam Briger in 2020 about those early years.



Also, film critic Justin Chang reviews the new film Anatomy of a Fall, which won the top prize at Cannes. And Ken Tucker reviews Volume 3 of the Joni Mitchell archive series from 1972-1975.