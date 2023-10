The medical situation for Palestinian citizens becomes increasingly desperate The war between Hamas and Israel has made the medical situation for Palestinians increasingly dire. The view from inside Gaza, through the eyes of two doctors.

Middle East The medical situation for Palestinian citizens becomes increasingly desperate The medical situation for Palestinian citizens becomes increasingly desperate Audio will be available later today. The war between Hamas and Israel has made the medical situation for Palestinians increasingly dire. The view from inside Gaza, through the eyes of two doctors. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor