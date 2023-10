Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Film is coming to a theater near you The film is the latest in a string of concert movies making box office waves — and it's not the last. Beyoncé is up next. Swift's newest album – a rerecording of 1989 – is set to come out October 27.

The film is the latest in a string of concert movies making box office waves — and it's not the last. Beyoncé is up next. Swift's newest album – a rerecording of 1989 – is set to come out October 27.