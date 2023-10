Rudolph Isley, founding member of the Isley Brothers, dies at age 84 Rudolph Isley was part of that legendary soul and R&B group behind hit songs like "Shout" and "This Old Heart of Mine." He often sang supporting harmonies for the family musical group.

