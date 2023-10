'Complete demolition of everything': Palestinian politician on the violence in Gaza NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Mustafa Barghouti, a doctor and leader of the the Palestinian National Initiative, about the humanitarian and political crisis in Gaza.

Middle East 'Complete demolition of everything': Palestinian politician on the violence in Gaza 'Complete demolition of everything': Palestinian politician on the violence in Gaza Listen · 7:45 7:45 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Mustafa Barghouti, a doctor and leader of the the Palestinian National Initiative, about the humanitarian and political crisis in Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor