How the Miami Dolphins are using speed and innovation in their offense The Miami Dolphins are playing an exciting brand of football using speed to their advantage through the first five games of the NFL season.

Sports How the Miami Dolphins are using speed and innovation in their offense How the Miami Dolphins are using speed and innovation in their offense Listen · 2:18 2:18 The Miami Dolphins are playing an exciting brand of football using speed to their advantage through the first five games of the NFL season. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor