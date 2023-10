The gang and cartel violence that Ecuador's citizens live with Two candidates are vying for the presidency in Ecuador's elections this weekend, amid rising violence, turf battles by drug cartels and gangs — and more reports of extortion, kidnappings and worse.

Latin America The gang and cartel violence that Ecuador's citizens live with The gang and cartel violence that Ecuador's citizens live with Listen · 3:38 3:38 Two candidates are vying for the presidency in Ecuador's elections this weekend, amid rising violence, turf battles by drug cartels and gangs — and more reports of extortion, kidnappings and worse. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor