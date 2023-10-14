Best Of: Filmmaker Maryam Keshavarz / TOKiMONSTA : Fresh Air Iranian American filmmaker Maryam Keshavarz was banned from returning to Iran after the release of her first feature, Circumstance, about Iran's youth underground culture, and two young women who fall in love. That film and her new one, The Persian Version, won the Audience Award at Sundance. She spoke with Terry Gross about her family and sneaking American pop music into Iran as a kid.





Ken Tucker will review a new Joni Mitchell box set of rare recordings from the early '70s.



Also, we'll hear from electronic music producer and DJ Jennifer Lee, better known as TOKiMONSTA. In 2016 she was diagnosed with a rare brain disease that required two surgeries — leaving her without the ability to hear sound or speak. She spoke with Tonya Mosley about her recovery and relearning the language of music.

Also, we'll hear from electronic music producer and DJ Jennifer Lee, better known as TOKiMONSTA. In 2016 she was diagnosed with a rare brain disease that required two surgeries — leaving her without the ability to hear sound or speak. She spoke with Tonya Mosley about her recovery and relearning the language of music.