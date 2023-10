Israel is expected to launch a ground invasion of Gaza, aiming to eliminate Hamas Israel is massing a huge military force just outside the Gaza Strip for what is expected to be a major ground invasion. It has tried and failed in the past to eliminate Hamas' military capabilities.

