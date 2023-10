2023 had the hottest September recorded in 174 years On Friday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released a report about September's temperatures, confirming previous reports that it was very hot — the hottest September in 174 years.

Climate 2023 had the hottest September recorded in 174 years