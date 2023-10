How fast can a tortoise go? In Texas, fast enough to escape A surprising number of Texas tortoises go on the lam. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Brenda Bush of Central Texas Tortoise Rescue about how to keep a tortoise from going astray.

Animals How fast can a tortoise go? In Texas, fast enough to escape How fast can a tortoise go? In Texas, fast enough to escape Listen · 4:26 4:26 A surprising number of Texas tortoises go on the lam. NPR's Scott Simon talks with Brenda Bush of Central Texas Tortoise Rescue about how to keep a tortoise from going astray. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor