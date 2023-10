Justine Triet on her film 'Anatomy of a Fall' Justine Triet tells NPR's Scott Simon how her new whodunit, "Anatomy of a Fall," is less about answering that question and more about relationships.

Movie Interviews Justine Triet on her film 'Anatomy of a Fall' Justine Triet on her film 'Anatomy of a Fall' Listen · 9:18 9:18 Justine Triet tells NPR's Scott Simon how her new whodunit, "Anatomy of a Fall," is less about answering that question and more about relationships. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor