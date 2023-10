The war in Israel and Gaza presents a diplomatic challenge for U.S. foreign policy NPR's Scott Simon talks with veteran diplomat Richard Haass about diplomatic challenges for the U.S. amid Israel-Gaza conflict.

National The war in Israel and Gaza presents a diplomatic challenge for U.S. foreign policy The war in Israel and Gaza presents a diplomatic challenge for U.S. foreign policy Listen · 6:02 6:02 NPR's Scott Simon talks with veteran diplomat Richard Haass about diplomatic challenges for the U.S. amid Israel-Gaza conflict. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor