Saturday Sports; Upsets in the MLB playoffs; league championship series NPR's Scott Simon and Howard Bryant of Meadowlark Media talk about the surprising series of upsets in the MLB playoffs and preview the league championship series.

Sports Saturday Sports; Upsets in the MLB playoffs; league championship series Saturday Sports; Upsets in the MLB playoffs; league championship series Listen · 4:01 4:01 NPR's Scott Simon and Howard Bryant of Meadowlark Media talk about the surprising series of upsets in the MLB playoffs and preview the league championship series. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor