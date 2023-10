12 UNWRA aid workers were among the over 2,000 killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Hani Almadhoun at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. He has lost 14 members of his extended family in the airstrikes.

Middle East 12 UNWRA aid workers were among the over 2,000 killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Hani Almadhoun at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. He has lost 14 members of his extended family in the airstrikes.