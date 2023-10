On Middle East trip, Blinken tries to contain Israel-Gaza conflict U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited with leaders in the Middle East in a diplomatic effort to make sure the violence between Israel and Gaza doesn't spread wider.

Middle East On Middle East trip, Blinken tries to contain Israel-Gaza conflict On Middle East trip, Blinken tries to contain Israel-Gaza conflict Listen · 3:13 3:13 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited with leaders in the Middle East in a diplomatic effort to make sure the violence between Israel and Gaza doesn't spread wider. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor