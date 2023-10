Journalist flees northern Gaza ahead of expected invasion With Israel's military poised to stage a land, sea and air invasion of Gaza, we hear from a Palestinian journalist who has already fled northern Gaza with her family.

Middle East Journalist flees northern Gaza ahead of expected invasion Journalist flees northern Gaza ahead of expected invasion Listen · 1:58 1:58 With Israel's military poised to stage a land, sea and air invasion of Gaza, we hear from a Palestinian journalist who has already fled northern Gaza with her family. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor