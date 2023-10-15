Accessibility links
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe plays the puzzle with Ann Reus of Elgin, Illinois, and puzzle master Will Shortz.
Sunday Puzzle: Body Swap

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some four-letter words. For each one change either the first or last letter to name part of the body.

Ex. BOOT --> FOOT

1. CHIP

2. DECK

3. HANK

4. HEAR

5. JACK

6. KNEW

7. MUTT

8. SHIP

9. VAPE

10. CALM (two answers)

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Andrew Chaikin, of San Francisco. Think of a mammal, an insect, and a bird, in that order —six, three, and four letters, respectively. Say them out loud and you'll name something often seen around this time of year. What is it?

Challenge answer: Jackal, ant, tern or erne --> Jack-o'-lantern

Winner: Ann Reus of Elgin, Illinois

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Mike Reiss, who's been a showrunner, writer, and producer for "The Simpsons" among other things. Name a famous athlete, first and last names. Interchange the initials of those names. Then add an appliance. The result, reading left to right, will name a fruit. What is it?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, October 19th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

