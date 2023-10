Is the resurgence of weight loss drugs a blow to the body positivity movement? NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to author Virginia Sole-Smith about the future of the body positivity movement in the wake of weight loss drugs like Ozempic.

Mental Health