LA hotel workers strike for better housing Hotel workers in LA, who have been striking, have a unique solution to save them from their super long commutes: a housing fund that their employers should contribute to.

National LA hotel workers strike for better housing LA hotel workers strike for better housing Listen · 3:56 3:56 Hotel workers in LA, who have been striking, have a unique solution to save them from their super long commutes: a housing fund that their employers should contribute to. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor