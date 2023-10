At the New York Film Festival, the actors' strike put the spotlight on smaller films The New York Film Festival wraps up this weekend. It's a venue for some of the season's big releases — as well as some offbeat, foreign and indie movies.

Movies At the New York Film Festival, the actors' strike put the spotlight on smaller films At the New York Film Festival, the actors' strike put the spotlight on smaller films Listen · 5:00 5:00 The New York Film Festival wraps up this weekend. It's a venue for some of the season's big releases — as well as some offbeat, foreign and indie movies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor