Welsh musician Ren's new album 'Sick Boi' is rooted in medical pain NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks musician Ren Gill, known simply as "Ren," about his new album, "Sick Boi."

Music Interviews Welsh musician Ren's new album 'Sick Boi' is rooted in medical pain Welsh musician Ren's new album 'Sick Boi' is rooted in medical pain Listen · 7:27 7:27 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks musician Ren Gill, known simply as "Ren," about his new album, "Sick Boi." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor